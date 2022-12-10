The City of Joburg has appealed for more aid, especially in the form of food, blankets and temporary shelter as scores of households count their losses following the recent floods in parts of Gauteng.

Alexandra and Soweto are among the hardest hit with houses, furniture and roads damaged by the flood.

Disaster management teams are assessing the damage. The City’s MMC for Public Safety, David Tembe says food and shelter remains a challenge for most affected families.

“They need shelter, water and food, but we fortunate because have NGOs who are providing with blankets and food. Especially in Nancefield we have those who need food,”

“So we are appealing for more aid because in terms of the disaster act we have to render the service for not more than 72 hours. But because they are human beings we need to assist them whether is beyond that 72 hours,” he said.

Impact of storms on businesses in Gauteng:



Meanwhile, City Power says it’s under tremendous pressure to deal with backlogs that have resulted from the recent thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in different parts of the city.