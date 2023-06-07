City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda became ill during the debate on the State of the City Address.

The city says Gwamanda is receiving medical attention in hospital.

Yesterday, the Mayor delivered the State of the City Address.

Mayoral Spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase says Gwamanda has been unwell since yesterday morning. Ndamase however says Gwamanda went against medical advice and attended to the State of the City Address because of the importance of the day.

Ndamase says the mayor was then seen by his medical team immediately after the address. His condition however, deteriorated at today’s debate. Ndamase says Gwamanda is currently undergoing medical supervision.

Editorial note: Earlier we said the mayor collapsed which was incorrect, he did however not feel well during the debate.