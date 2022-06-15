Telkom Group CEO, Serame Taukobong, says the group’s newly acquired R2.1 billion spectrum will help to increase coverage and deploy network more efficiently to subscribers despite disproportionate market dynamics.

Telkom has reported a 1.1% revenue decline in its latest annual financial results for the year ended 31st March.

However, Taukobong says the telecommunication group increased its customer base by 10.5% to 16.9 million subscribers, while mobile base stations increased by 13%.

“Telkom’s total spectrum portfolio now stands at 170 megahertz across all bands. This newly acquired spectrum will allows us to offer credible 5G propositions. Although we had a good outcome in the auction, the results show that we are consistent behind the market dynamics.”

“We’ve agreed that the forward looking sentiment, we’ve agreed with Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is an opportunity to resolve current market challenges. Icasa has agreed to license the spectrum and remains assigned into the auction no later than 30 June,” explains Taukobong.

Below is the full interview with Serame Taukobong: