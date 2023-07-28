The KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a man hunt for unknown suspects who allegedly shot dead two people at KwaMashu north of Durban.

It’s alleged the security guards were ambushed by the suspects while escorting technicians who were going to work on a telephone tower.

Police Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says two counts of murder are being investigated. Netshiunda says, “Reports at police disposal indicate that two security guards escorting technicians were due to work on a telephone tower when they were accosted by the suspects who fired several shots at them. The victims were declared dead at the scene. The suspects allegedly robbed the deceased of their fire arms before fleeing the scene on foot. A man hunt for the suspects is underway.”

Shootout

One suspect has been shot and killed in a shootout with law enforcement agencies on the N2 southbound on ramp in Tongaat, north of Durban.

It is alleged that a driver was seriously wounded when a group of suspects hijacked his vehicle.

Police and security agencies in the vicinity gave chase on foot and a shootout occurred.