Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber has described his side’s 27-13 drubbing of England in London last night as a ‘special win’, thanks to a complete team effort.

It was South Africa’s first victory at Twickenham since 2014 and their final test match of the year.

Nienaber singled out the performances of his forward pack that set up the platform for the victory. Despite losing to Ireland and France at the start of their end-of-year tour, Nienaber says the last 4 weeks were most enjoyable for him as a coach.

Boks end the Season on a high: Thando Mxoli

“In terms of the working relationship between the coaching staff, the staff, the performance staff, between the players, our game drivers, I thought there was clarity. I thought we really gelled well. So although we didn’t get the results in the first two games on tour, I thought we were in with a chance, and so, I think, it was enjoyable,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi says he is happy with how his side dealt with the red card handed to replacement prop, Thomas du Toit, late in their test match against England in London.

Du Toit was sent off for dangerous play with 19 minutes to go in the clash. South Africa won the match 27-13 to conclude the year on a high. It was their first win at Twickenham since 2014.

Kolisi says the entire team knew what to do when Du Toit received his marching orders.

He elaborates, “There’s nothing I think we haven’t faced this year. We had a red card before, so we were prepared for it. Like I said, to the guys, nothing’s changed. We kept on going and just worked harder for one another. They already knew, you just have to work for an extra man, each and every single guy in the team and I think having eight forwards made it a little bit easier for us, so it was a great call from the coaches.”