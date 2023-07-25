Team South Africa has won its first medal, a silver at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Olympic Games silver medalist, Tatjana Schoenmaker, finished second in the 100 metres breaststroke final in a time of 1m,5.84 sec to win another major silver medal.

She touched the wall two tenths of a second after Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte who successfully defended her world championship title. Her time was 1m,4.62secs.

Schoenmaker still has to compete in the 200 metres breaststroke, her favourite event in which she won the Olympic Gold medal.