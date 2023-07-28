South Africa’s queen of the swimming pool, Tatjana Schoenmaker, has won her first individual World Championship gold medal.

The reigning Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, won the women’s 200 metres breaststroke gold at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

She clocked a time of two minutes, 20.80 seconds in the final, more than four tenths of a second faster than second placed Kate Douglas of the United States.

Tes Schouten of the Netherlands was third in two minutes, 21-point-six-three seconds.