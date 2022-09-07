The defending champions, Tanzania have reached the COSAFA Women’s Championship semifinals with a 3-1 victory over last year’s losing finalists, Malawi in a Group C encounter in Gqeberha.

Tanzania will join the hosts South Africa, Zambia and Malawi in the last four. Botswana thrashed Comoros 6-Nil in the other Group C match.

Tanzania and Malawi came into the last match with four points apiece from two matches separated only by goal difference. Both teams also met in the final last year. Tanzania had the first decent opportunity but Opah Clement Tukumbuke failed to score her first goal of the tournament.

The defending champions did manage to open the scoring minutes later. Donisia Minja produced a moment of brilliance to score a spectacular free kick which was her second goal of the tournament. Malawi also had opportunities of its own. Rose Kadzere’s powerful shot was well saved by Tanzania goalkeeper Najiat Idrisa.

Tanzania had another opportunity, but goalkeeper Ruth Mhango was alert to thwart the danger for a corner kick. But Tanzania was not to be denied for too long. Diana Mswea unleashed a powerful shot that beat the goalkeeper Mhango hands down on the stroke of halftime.

Malawi thought they pulled one goal back, but Fazila Chembekezo’s goal was correctly disallowed for a foul after she bundled goalkeeper Idrisa. T

anzania was ruthless and increased its lead when Tukumbuke scored her second goal of the match. Malawi gave themselves a glimmer of hope for a fightback.

Asimenye Simwaka kept her composure to slot the ball past the goalkeeper. Malawi was given another lifeline when they were awarded a penalty with eight minutes to go. But Idrisa pulled off a spectacular save to deny Ireen Khumalo from a spot kick.

South Africa will meet Namibia, while Tanzania will clash against Zambia in the semi-finals on Friday.