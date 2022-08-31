Banyana Banyana beat Angola 3-0 to go second in Group A of the Cosafa Women’s Championship at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. Mozambique had earlier thumped Mauritius 5-0 in a Group A opener at the same venue to go top of the group.

Banyana Banyana had the upper hand in the early exchanges. They had a chance to score but they were more than once denied by an Angolan defender before Nondumiso Manengela’s attempt went wide.

They continued with their offensive play and were rewarded when Refilwe Maseko beat keeper, Domingas Kananga. Sphumelele Shamase doubled Banyana Banyana’s lead beating Kananga from close range to complete a move started on the right flank.

Angola had a chance to score in the second half after they had been awarded a corner kick. However, a Banyana defender cleared the dangerous ball. Instead it was Banyana Banyana that scored with Lithemba Sam-Sam scoring to seal victory.

Meanwhile, Mozambique earlier walloped Mauritius 5-0 to go top of Group A. Forward, Cidalia Cuta opened the scoring for Mozambique after some poor defending by Mauritius.

Despite being sandwiched between three defenders, the 23-year old beat the keeper from within the penalty area. Cuta was again on hand to finish off after the opponents’ defence had failed to clear a dangerous ball in the box.

Mozambique proved just too strong for Mauritius with Lonica Tsananwe beating a defender before making it 3-nil. It was just one way traffic with captain, Dedlinda Gove, scoring to make it 4-0 after receiving a pass from Cuta.

After going to the break trailing 4-0, Mauritius played much better in the second half. However, Mozambique still managed to score a goal. Cina Manuel beat a defender on the edge of the penalty area before scoring to seal victory.