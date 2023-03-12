Namibia will have a woman President should the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) win elections next year.

The current president Hage Geingob’s term of office ends next year.

Addressing SWAPO’s Central Committee meeting, Geingob called on party members to support the Vice President of the party, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as the presidential candidate for elections next year.

Nandi- Ndaitwah is currently the minister for International Relations and Corporation in that country.

Geingob has also called on SWAPO members not to create factions within the party following party elections.

He says, “Elections took place, we have the results that we are going to have one candidate only, that will be comrade Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and we will campaign and we have a person who will lead us. She should be supported by all of us. Whether you are opposed to that, it is politics, it is democracy. You have the right to oppose, disagree, (or) condemn a person and I hope we don’t have factions in this group or that group from now on.”