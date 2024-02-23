Reading Time: < 1 minute

Several Heads of State and government are expected to attend the memorial and funeral services of the late Namibian President Hage Geingob in Windhoek this weekend.

Geingob passed away on the 4th of February, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer. He was 82-years-old.

Paying tribute to Geingob, former Mozambique’s President, Joaquim Chissano says the Namibian President played a big role in preparing the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) to govern the country.

Diplomats gathered at University of South Africa (UNISA) to pay tribute to a Southern African Development Community (SADC) leader, who contributed to the liberation of the region.

Egyptian ambassador to South Africa, Ahmed El Fadly says Geingob publicly defended the people of Palestine who are under attack from the Israeli government.

“In North Africa and beyond, we will also remember the strength and drive by which President Geingob defended the Palestinian cause and struggle as a truly global citizen saying just one month ago no peace-loving human being can ignore the carnage waged against Palestinians in Gaza.”

His commitment to equality and freedom was lauded. Namibia recently supported South Africa’s case against Israel.

“President Geingob was an ardent and militant African nationalist. But equally so he was a persuasive Pan Africanist. He was fully conscious about the fact that individuals make history, but they do not do so in circumstances of their own choice. They do it in circumstances given and transmitted from the past,” Alvin Botes, International Relations and Co-operation Deputy Minister explains.

Geingob will be laid to rest on Sunday in Windhoek, Namibia.

Video: Hage Geingob – African leaders to attend late Namibian President’s funeral this weekend