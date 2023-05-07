Gauteng police say they have arrested three suspects after they were found with illicit cigarettes and prohibited medication worth millions of rands.

Police received a tip-off about the illicit cigarettes and drugs that were being kept in Fordsburg, Johannesburg. Officers from the Gauteng Organised Crime Investigations Unit then raided the premises and effected the arrests.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, “Upon entering the premises, police found medicine that is protected by the Medicines and Related Substances Act as well as a large quantity of illicit cigarettes hidden in the self-made ceiling shelf. Three suspects aged 23, 28 and 31 were arrested for contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, Contravention of Customs and Excise Act, Possession of illicit cigarettes.”