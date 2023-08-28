Two suspects allegedly linked to taxi-related shootings in the Western Cape have appeared in the Simons Town Magistrates Court.

One of the men, Sihle Sikuhana, faces a charge of murder and three charges of attempted murder. He also faces three counts of murder and is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Tuesday in connection with the triple-murder.

Police in the province say the arrests of the suspects on Thursday forms part of the provincial Taxi Task Team Unit’s investigations which have also resulted in the arrest of a suspect in KwaZulu-Natal for the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He is due to be brought to the Western Cape to face murder charges.

Sikuhana’s case in the Simon’s Town court has been postponed until September 5.

Western Cape taxi strike | Santaco rules out a resumption of strike action:

Earlier this month, Santaco taxi operator embarked on strike which lasted for more than a week. It crippled sectors including businesses and education.