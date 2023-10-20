Suspected CIT robbers nabbed near Eastgate Mall

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Seven suspected Cash-In-Transit (CIT) robbers have been arrested near the Eastgate Mall in Ekurhuleni. Police received information that the suspects had just committed an armed robbery in Germiston also in Ekurhuleni.

Officers recovered two unlicensed handguns, ammunition, cellphones and the victims’ belongings. Hawks’ spokesperson Katlego Mogale explains.

“The suspects upon their appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23 will be facing charges of armed robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and rifle ammunition. The DPCI is not ruling the possibility that the suspects could be linked to other crimes committed in the Gauteng Province.”

Meanwhile, the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has reserved judgment on the bail application of four of the five accused linked to 19 suspected Cash-In-Transit robbers who were gunned-down by police in Louis Trichardt.

They were arrested for the alleged possession of suspected stolen vehicle, theft, conspiracy to commit crime and fraud. They were nabbed on the same day that the 19 had a shootout with police at a safe house at Eltivillas suburb in Louis Trichardt, last month.

The matter has been postponed to Monday next week.

“One of the four accused, Vusimuzi Ramabekae, has abandoned his bail application. This after the court found that he was out on parole when he was arrested last month. The court will make a ruling on Monday on whether the three accused who proceeded with their application are granted bail or not. The fifth accused Charity Makhwedzana, was released on bail of R1500 two weeks ago.”