Hawks hunt for 20 suspects in a cash-in-transit robbery in E Cape

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape are hunting for 20 suspects involved in a cash-in-transit heist between Butterworth and East London.

Provincial Hawks Spokesperson, Yolisa Mgolodela, says a G4S security armoured vehicle was transporting money when suspects in three white bakkies fired shots at it until the driver lost control of the vehicle and landed on its roof.

She says three guards were robbed of their guns. Mgolodela says the suspects are facing seven charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.

“While the suspects were collecting an undisclosed amount of money, a police vehicle came across the scenario where they were accosted with a hail of bullets from the suspects. A shootout ensued between the police and the suspects where one member was wounded. The suspects escaped the scene in the three Toyota bakkies. The three security guards and the injured member were taken to hospital in stable condition. The Hawks are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that can lead to the arrest.”