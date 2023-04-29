Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League for the first time since 2018.

Sundowns beat Algerian side CR Belouizdad 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Brazilians advance with a 6-2 aggregate win after registering a comfortable 4-1 win in the first leg.

Mamelodi Sundowns came into this match with a healthy 4-1 lead, registered away from home in Algiers a week ago.

Their dangerman Peter Shalulile scored a brace, with Neo Maema and Cassius Mailula grabbing a goal apiece on the road.

It was going to be a mountain to climb for the Algerian side who got eliminated in the CAF Champions League preliminary rounds two seasons in a row.

The visitors had a dream start when they took the lead through their captain Sofiane Bouchar from a corner in the 24th minute.

Nine minutes later Maema was denied by the CR Belouizdad keeper after a good attempt.

But Shalulile appeared to have been fouled in the process.

The referee waved the play on after checking with the video assistant referees.

Sundowns captain Themba Zwane scored the equaliser on the stroke of half-time, to make it 5-1 on aggregate.

The visitors got another chance to restore their lead early in the second half, only to be denied by a well-timed tackle by defender Khuliso Mudau.

Sundowns made it 2-1 a few minutes later through Thapelo Morena.

Even the change of weather late in the match did not bother the partisan Sundowns supporters.

Morena was unable to connect with a cross from the right.

Sundowns are now two matches away from repeating their 2016 heroics, when they won Africa’s premier club competition.

Cape Town City vs Royal AM

Cape Town City were looking for their first win in four matches when they faced Royal AM in a DSTV Premiership clash in a wet Chatsworth Stadium.

The home side took the lead in the 19th minute through Siphesihle Msomi after connecting with a cross from Elias Pelembe in the 19th minute.

Substitute Taahir Goedeman found the equaliser twenty minutes into the second half.

Khanyisa Mayo put City in the lead eight minutes later after being set up by Goedeman.

City collected maximum points after enjoying more ball possession and having had more goal attempts than the home side.