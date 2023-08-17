Deputy National Police Commissioner responsible for Policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, says thorough plans are in place to ensure safety and security for the BRICS Summit which will be held in Sandton, north of Johannesburg next week.

The National Joint Operation and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has briefed the media on safety and security plans for the summit.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Mosikili has urged everyone within the borders of South Africa to cooperate with law enforcement agents.

“NATJOINTS is a cluster is an operational arm of the JCPS (Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster) and it is mandated to ensure thorough planning, implementation and execution. With the summit in four days, the NATJOINTS is ready as government prepares to welcome heads of states. As ministers and leaders from various countries from across the world (gather, we will ensure) that this happens in a safe environment with minimal to no incidents of instability and criminality. A priority committee comprised of various government departments across all three spheres has been meeting regularly will all relevant role players to ensure a security plan is developed.”

Mosikili elaborates on security details ahead of the BRICS Summit in the stream below: