NATJOINTS satisfied with security at SONA

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), which is responsible for coordinating all security and law enforcement operations throughout South Africa, is satisfied that all deployments are in place to ensure State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2024 takes place in a peaceful, safe and secure environment.

The NATJOINTS structure, which is led by the South African Police Services (SAPS), the State Security Agency and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been meeting regularly in the buildup to the SONA to ensure the plans that are in place will ensure the safety and security of participants, spectators, communities living near the Cape Town City Hall and businesses operating in this vicinity.

The Ministers of the Justice Crime Prevention Cluster (JCPS) led by the Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise addressed the NATJOINTS structure ahead of their deployment for the SONA in Cape Town.

Cele says NATJOINTS structures should ensure safety for all South Africans.

“Your job is to look after South Africans with everyone that is in the city. Your main job will be to take of the child that’s lost and the woman that’s abused and the woman who’s vulnerable, your job is to look after all of us.”

