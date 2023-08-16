There have been mixed reactions from political parties as South Africa prepares to host the 15th BRICS Summit. Over 60 leaders from across the globe are expected to attend the summit taking place in Johannesburg from the 22nd to the 24th of this month. Leaders from the core group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will discuss among others, the use of a common currency and the expansion of the BRICS bloc.

So far, at least 22 countries including Saudi Arabia and Iran have shown an interest in joining the club.

It’s all systems go for emerging markets and developing countries to meet under one roof. After months of speculation, on whether the summit will go ahead as planned, following the warrant of arrest issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court, it’s confirmed that the meeting will start in Johannesburg next week Tuesday.

Political parties in South Africa are watching the event with keen interest. The Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of International Relations Emma Louise Powell says in as much as they welcome the mutual independence of countries of the world, they are concerned about some of the issues to be discussed, especially the possible expansion of the BRICS bloc.

“Thirteen countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Belarus and the United Arab Emirates have now been asked to join. These countries values are not congruent with our country’s constitutional values such as freedom, democracy, justice and tolerance and human rights. In light with Russia having pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, the DA will also be watching closely how Russia’s actions are impacting food security on the African continent and how the BRICS grouping intends either to address or exploit this imminent security risk,” says Powell.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on the other hand is skeptical about South Africa’s hosting of the summit, especially after Pretoria, according to him, succumbed to calls to bar Putin from attending the gathering in person.

“South Africa is currently led by a spineless government that will never meaningfully take forward efforts to grow the strength of the global south and its allies. Any efforts to fight imperialism and the calls for de-dollarization and for an alliance that will place BRICS nations on a stronger footing in the world, will always be undermined by the cowardly government in SA. Members of the international community, we hope that countries like China and India will in solidarity with President Putin not allow their presidents to attend the summit because what SA has done to President Putin is a serious humiliation to a sitting president,” says Malema.

The Pan African Congress (PAC) Secretary-General Apa Pooe says the summit must discuss global peace and allow for the expansion of the BRICS bloc.

“The dialogue should focus on global peace and security and inclusiveness, strengthening BRICS and expanding its membership. There should be fair trade policies and worker rights should be strengthened. And access to education should be enhanced,” says Pooe.

The Freedom Front Plus warned that joining BRICS should not come at a cost that will affect South Africans negatively.

“BRICS should be at a detriment of our traditional trade partners where a lot of job opportunity are created and if we lose that, let’s say if we kicked out of AGOA, we are going to lose a lot of jobs and people are going to fall into further poverty and we cannot allow that,” says FF Plus national chief elections officer Wouter Wessels.

Meanwhile, the National Freedom Party (NFP) is calling for the development of the African continent to be prioritised.

While the African Transformation Movement (ATM) says the move to become part of BRICS was a great step forward by South Africa.

“We are expecting the African leaders who will be attending the BRICS Summit to make that they advocate, advance and discuss issues and challenges that continue to confront the African continent,” says NFP secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe.

“The BRICS Summit is a start towards the right direction in a creation of a conducive environment in the world. South Africa is presented with an option away from western self-serving treaties, policies that will not serve anyone else but the interest of the western countries using countries such as South Africa to advance their agenda of world dominion,” says ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona.

With only five days to go before the summit, anticipation is building to see what results this long-awaited meeting will produce.