Stormers closer to becoming SA’s top rugby team

The Stormers are knocking at the door of becoming South Africa’s top team on the United Rugby Championship log.

They recorded their second successive victory in a South African derby on Saturday night, beating the Sharks 16-15 in a tense affair at the Cape Town stadium.

Although they were outscored by two tries to one, resolute defence and the kicking boot of Springbok flyhalf, Manie Libbok, secured the win.

The Stormers moved up to sixth one the log, just one place behind the Bulls on the same number of points, but they have played one match more than the Pretoria-based side.