The Bulls have moved into third place on the United Rugby Championship log after a bonus-point victory over the Sharks in Pretoria.

Jake White’s chargers ran in four tries to three to beat the Sharks 40-27 at Loftus Versfeld.

They now trail second-placed Ulster by just one point, with Leinster still on top with 33 points.

The Sharks initially enjoyed most of the possession and territory, but couldn’t capitalise on their opportunities. They also lost their inside centre, Ben Tapuai in the 10th minute, after he took a knock to the head.

Bulls number 10, Chris Smith, finally opened the scoring with a successful penalty kick, five minutes later. He kicked two more penalties in the first half, while Sharks flyhalf, Boeta Chamberlain contributed three points.

With three minutes to go before the break, Bulls captain, Marcel Coetzee, finally provided some spark to an otherwise uneventful first half. Smith converted, and the Bulls were calling the shots with a 16-3 lead.

The Sharks, however, struck back immediately. Tapuai’s replacement, Marnus Potgieter stormed over in the final seconds, and the teams went into the break with the Bulls enjoying a 16-10 lead.

The visitors drew first blood in the second half. Fullback Aphelele Fassi scored a converted try, putting the Sharks in the lead for the first time in the match.

The Bulls refused to go away. Replacement Embrose Papier went over with 14 minutes to go, and the hosts were in front once again, leading 26 points to 20.

Two minutes later, it was the turn of another replacement, Stravino Jacobs.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels scored his third try of the season, and with that, sealed the deal for the Bulls. The hosts secured a 40-27 win, recording their fourth win in six outings over the Sharks.

The Bulls next take on Ospreys on the 26th of next month,while the Sharks will face Cardiff the following day.