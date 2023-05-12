The Stormers will be without two stalwarts of their forward pack when they face-off against Connacht of Ireland in the semi-finals of the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium.

Both lock Marvin Orie and flanker Deon Fourie have been ruled out through injury.

Connacht meanwhile is unchanged from the side that beat Ulster in Belfast in the quarterfinals a week ago.

One of the Irish side’s biggest threats will come from center Bundee Aki.

Stormers center Dan Du Plessis is looking forward to squaring up to the physical Irish international.

“That’s why we play the game and that’s the matchups that we live for to play against the big names. Bundee Aki is an experienced international and somebody that I have actually looked up to for a while. I enjoy the way he plays, a big physical presence and even himself speaking about breakdown threats he is also a threat at the breakdown really looking forward to it and I am sure it is going to be a good clash on Saturday.”