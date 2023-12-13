Stern warning for non-compliant textile companies in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Inspector-General from the Department of Labour has sent a stern warning to manufacturers in the clothing and textile sector that action will be taken if a company is found to be in perpetual violation of laws.

Aggy Moiloa is leading a multidisciplinary raid in KwaZulu-Natal following the discovery of alleged flouting of labour laws at some companies operating in the textile industry.

The department has teamed up with Home Affairs and the bargaining council on the compliance drive in KwaDukuza.

Moila has raised concerns about companies not paying the minimum wage and employees working excessive hours, among other things.

“We’ve got our work cut out, it feels like a revolving door, when you go out on the one hand you are enforcing on the other hand. Some people seek ways of short circuiting the system and even taking advantage of the system.”

“We issue out compliance orders and prohibition notices but what some of the companies do is to disappear and reemerge as other companies and it’s sad because it involves human lives. Of course, we are going to [make that people comply] to the very end and where there is a need for prosecution, we are going to do that,” adds Moila.

