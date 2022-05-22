Eskom says that due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5 to 10 pm throughout the week.

The power utility says there may also be instances where load shedding might need to be implemented outside of these hours.

Eskom is appealing to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items. Spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha explains.

“As far as possible Eskom will endeavour to limit the implementation of load shedding to the evening peak in order to limit the impact of the capacity shortages on the public.”

#PowerAlert2 Due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 until 22:00 throughout the week. pic.twitter.com/E40GBxaAjs — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 22, 2022

Eskom announces that stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5 pm until 10 pm on Sunday: