Eskom has been implementing stage six rolling blackouts from 4am on Sunday afternoon until 5am on Monday morning.

Thereafter, stage four and six will be implemented during the week.

The power utility says this pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

Eskom says in the last 24 hours, a generating unit at Kriel Power Station has returned to service.

In the same period, two other generation units at Kriel and a unit at Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

In addition, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Kendal and two units each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints.

#POWERALERT1 Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Monday.

