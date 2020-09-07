In the past few days, Eskom implemented Stage 3 and 4 loadshedding due to the unplanned breakdown of a number of power generation units.

Eskom will continue with Stage 1 loadshedding from 8am. However from 4pm it will be escalated to Stage 2.

The power utility downgraded loadshedding from Stage 2 to 1 at midday on Sunday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says loadshedding was necessary over the weekend in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which were depleted over the past week.

“Stage 1 loadshedding will resume at 08:00 until 16:00. It will then escalate to Stage 2 from 4pm until 22:00. This pattern will repeat on Tuesday, with a high likelihood for Wednesday as well. We expect several generation units to return to service during the next few days which will help ease the supply constraints.

While answering questions before the National Council of Provinces last week, Deputy President David Mabuza said that a turnaround strategy for Eskom would be implemented soon to ease the pressure on the national grid.

The video below is on the power supply constraints: