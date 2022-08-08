Two Springbok players will not be available for selection for Saturday’s second Rugby Championship test match against New Zealand at Ellis Park.

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk suffered a concussion in the first minute against the All Blacks in Mbombela and is following head injury assessment protocols while Kurt-Lee Arendse has been suspended from all rugby for four matches for a dangerous tackle late in the match.

He also suffered a concussion which would’ve ruled him out of Saturday’s match in Johannesburg and he will now only be available for selection for the match against Argentina on the 24th of September in Durban.

The good news is that eighth-man, Duane Vermeulen is fit and available for selection for this weekend.

The Springboks have a few areas to work on ahead of their second crunch encounter against the All Blacks in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The visitors were able to counter the Boks’ mauling, and with that being a big part of the Springbok offense, it needs to be protected at all costs.

Springbok forwards coach, Deon Davids was also quick to praise the Springboks’ contests in the air while the intent was there, the execution can be perfected.

Boks on a quest to play a perfect game:

The Springboks are on a mission to play the perfect game, knowing full well they can never achieve that, however, they are one game away from beating the All Blacks three times in succession, a feat last accomplished in 2009.

Lock forward, Lood De Jager expects the intensity to go up a notch when the two teams run out at Ellis Park, adamant that the All Blacks are capable of pulling off an upset despite the odds stacked against them.

But most of all the Springboks were grateful for the incredible support they experienced in Mbombela.

The Springboks versus the All Blacks is the fixture that continues to capture the imagination of supporters around the world. And with the Boks in the ascendancy in this rivalry, now is the time to turn the screws.