The Springboks are preparing for their final Rugby World Cup pool match against Tonga as if it were a do-or-die situation.

Springbok assistant coach, Mzwandile Stick, says it is necessary to take this approach to instill a sense of urgency into the team and get the Boks ready for knock-out rugby.

The Springboks take on Tonga on Sunday night in Marseille at 9 pm, and should they fail to win, Stick reiterated that there wouldn’t be another test week.

“The mood is a test week mood; it is a very important game playing against Tonga this could be our last conference if we don’t win the game so that’s how serious it is. So, we have had a good week of preparations and the nice thing is that from the Ireland game we’ve had an extra day, an eight-day turnaround so as coaching staff we could go deep into Tonga. The vibe in our camp, I think the boys are in a good space to be honest with you even though the results were not on our side, the manner in which we played against Ireland it was a very tough game probably, one of the best group stage games,” says Stick.