The Springboks are anticipating a very uncomfortable test match against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.

The match serves as a warm-up match to the World Cup, and should put the match day team into a very difficult situation.

The Bok management is warning, however, that this match is not the last chance saloon for World Cup squad selection, as many pundits have assumed it is.

The Boks have a new captain in the shape of seasoned warhorse, Bongi Mbonambi.

Proof that the leadership group within the Boks is strong, but that doesn’t mean that the new captain is not feeling the pressure.

“This is a massive milestone in my career not a lot of people get given this opportunity. I am really honoured really, thankful for the opportunity to lead my country. We see this as a massive game for us. It’s a test rugby away from home against Argentina in front of their home crowd. So, we know it is going to be tough. We have done all the prep this week, we have made our tidy-ups from the last game and we are prepared to go out there and execute tomorrow.”

