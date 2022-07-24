The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the Constitution of South Africa will only become people-centred when it allows for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Malema says South Africa’s Constitution has not achieved what it had set out to do.

He was speaking at the 4th National Students Assembly of the party in Boksburg, Johannesburg.

The Assembly has gathered for the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malema says, “The Constitution of South Africa as it is has its date. It was a Constitution of sunset clauses. We now need the sunrise Constitution because the sun can’t set permanently (applause). We need a Constitution that will say the state is the custodian of the land. And that all of you will get more accommodation, no rent. Land must be expropriated and we build a new university and residences for free.”

EFF holds 4th National Students Assembly:

Last year, Malema noted that the concept of “nil compensation” was never part of the EFF motion on the expropriation of land without compensation.

Malema said it was also not part of the resolution taken by the Constitutional Review Committee.

He was speaking during the debate on the Constitution 18th Amendment Bill.

The Bill which could not be passed makes reference to nil compensation instead of expropriation without compensation.

The EFF voted against the Bill. Malema said the concept of nil compensation was a manipulation.

–Additional copy by Yolisa Njamela–