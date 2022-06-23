South Africans will no longer be required to wear face masks indoors.

This after Health Minister Joe Phaahla gazetted a number of changes to COVID-19 regulations.

Limitations on gatherings as well as testing and vaccination requirements for visitors to South Africa are also scrapped.

These regulations were implemented as part of the national state of disaster since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, two years ago.

Phaahla is expected to join Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele for a media briefing on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 1 028 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3 989 007. This increase represents a 5.3% positivity rate.

According to the NICD, “The Department of Health reports 57 deaths and of these six deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101697 to date.”

25 637 671 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

Latest COVID-19 stats for SA:

