Some South Africans have taken to social media to convey condolences and share their thoughts and prayers following the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Horrific videos are emerging from the scene [Too horrific to share]…our thoughts are with all those killed and injured and those attending to the multiple victims! #RIP #EMS https://t.co/P9FWavknsf — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) December 24, 2022



Others have urged users to stop sharing graphic pictures and videos of the incident.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Human Settlements and Infrastructure DevelopmentMEC Lebogang Maile says tests will be conducted to determine the levels of gas exposure.

Ten people were killed and several including fire fighters critically injured.

Thirteen employees and 24 patients from the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital were injured.

Maile was part of the provincial government team that briefed the media on Saturday.

“Just to add on that number, I think it’s important. The second thing is that we’ll be conducting what is called radio geology, we actually appointed a radio geologist to do an assessment of the level of gas in the air because that is important to determine the cause. And based on that report we will then do what we call the water spraying, if necessary to reduce the level of gas,” adds Maile.

In a media statement, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called for the immediate arrest of the CEO of logistics company which owns the gas tanker that exploded on Saturday morning.

♦️Must Watch♦️ CIC @Julius_S_Malema warned about the overburdening of our roads by trucks due to a collapsed railway infrastructure We need to rebuild our railways to avoid hazardous substances being transported in civilian areas, as seen tragically in Boksburg pic.twitter.com/qBqnfnBexz — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 24, 2022