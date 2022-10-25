The Chairperson of the Council for Geoscience, Dr Humphrey Mathe, says for South Africa to become energy sufficient, it has to look at different energy options, such as renewable solutions.

Mathe was speaking on the sidelines of the Geoscience Summit in Durban.

The meeting brings together researchers, scientists and decision-makers to exchange knowledge about innovation in the geoscientific space. Mathe says several projects aimed at addressing South Africa’s energy crisis are in the pipeline.

Mathe says, “We have a number of very good projects on mineral resources in the Northern Cape and Western Cape. We have a lot of coal in South Africa, we need to clean the coal in order to supply power plants but we also have projects looking at renewable energy. For South Africa to be energy efficient we need different energies.”

The work of the Geoscience Council will determine SA’s future:

