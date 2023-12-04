South Africa is first African country added to Saudi Arabia’s e-visa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africa has become the first African country that Saudi Arabia has added to its e-visa system. This simplifies the process for South Africans seeking e-visas for travel to Saudi Arabia.

South Africa’s Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille welcomed the development, saying that it will make it easier for South Africans to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism and business purposes.

“I am extremely pleased with this development as South Africa also became the first African country to be added to the list,” De Lille said.

Saudi Arabian Airlines’ direct flights between Jeddah and Johannesburg have also resumed, a move that is expected to boost tourism between the two countries.

De Lille said that the resumption of the flights is a sign of the strong relationship between South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

The introduction of e-visas and the resumption of direct flights are expected to lead to a significant increase in the number of visitors to Saudi Arabia from South Africa.

