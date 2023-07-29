Cape Town residents are feeling the brunt of an intense cold front that has made landfall in the Western Cape. The extremely cold weather is expected to continue over most parts of the province, with heavy rainfall being experienced in several areas.

Authorities have warned of damaging winds expected in places together with very low temperatures.

This is what some residents in Hout Bay had to say about the cold weather conditions.

“The weather is not good because when it’s raining, it’s raining too much, you have no guarantees it will stop. Because when the winter started it rained almost two weeks and when it’s hot it’s too hot you can’t even walk. The weather is not good,” says one resident.

Another resident adds,”For us it’s like the weather here is very cold, it’s very wet. Some of the guys stand outside, no rain coats, cold, fever, all that stuff. “

Snow in Northern Cape

The Karoo town of Sutherland in the Northern Cape is covered in a blanket of snow. Snow started to fall earlier today.

The South African Weather Service says cold weather will persist in the Northern, Eastern and Western Cape until later today.

“Over the Northern Cape this Saturday and in fact over the rest of the cape provinces including Western, Free State, we see cloudy conditions. In fact we are also expecting 30 to 60% of showers but there is a greater chance of showers along the south coast of the Western Cape including adjacent interior. These are the areas where we are expecting heavy rain and flooding. But over the interior over Calvinia and Sutherland, we are expecting maximum of seven degrees and in fact there is potential for snowfall to occur and this is the confirmation of the forecast we issued,” says forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng.

The Karoo town of Sutherland in the Northern Cape is covered in a blanket of snow. Weather temperatures are set to plummet to -3 degrees in the area. #sabcnews COURTESY: HANNATJIE SIEBERHAGEN & MARGUERITE MARAIS pic.twitter.com/TONqviXHVP — Reginald (@ReggieReporter) July 29, 2023