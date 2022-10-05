Six suspects linked to illegal mining in Carletonville and Khutsong west of Johannesburg are expected to appear in the Carletonville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They are facing charges of money laundering, dealing in illegal precious metals and fraud. The suspects are said to include kingpins of a chain of buying illegal minerals from zama zamas and selling them after they are processed.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale says, “The suspects are alleged to be buying gold bearing material from the zama zamas, process it and sell it to the next level in the hierarchy. The suspects will be appearing in the Carletonville Magistrate’s Court tomorrow on charges of money laundering, dealing in illegal precious metals and fraud.”

VIDEO | Police arresting zama zamas suspects in Krugersdorp: