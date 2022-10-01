Police say 37 suspected illegal miners arrested during a two-day joint operation in Allanridge, in the Free State, are also in the country illegally.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says officers, in partnership with mine security, embarked on a crime prevention operation in Nyakallong township to address the problem of illegal mining.

Sixteen suspected illegal miners, who are also called zama zamas were arrested while on mine premises.

Kareli says police and mine security found gold bearing material and tools used for illegal mining, he says all the suspects are in the country illegally.

“The next morning while officers were busy with crime prevention duties, they received an intelligence led information about zama zamas residing in Nyakallong, 21 males were arrested and members further found more equipment used in the illegal mining operations. All suspects are undocumented and illegal in the country. The two-day operation led to the arrest of 37 males aged between 24 and 44. The suspects are facing charges such as trespassing, illegal possession of gold bearing material and contravening the immigration act”

Addressing Zama Zama crisis in South Africa: Lucky Seekoei