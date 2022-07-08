Six Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers and two insourced security guards face imminent expulsion after being found guilty of corruption. Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee on Public Safety, David Tembe confirmed this during an interview with SABC News on Thursday.

Tembe says five JMPD police personnel were arrested in 2019 after allegedly taking R15 000 from a suspect they had arrested for possession of an illegal firearm.

Another officer was found guilty after accepting a R20 bribe while the two security guards were found guilty for hiring out a municipal swimming pool and pocketing the money. Tembe says corruption will not be tolerated.

“It’s zero-tolerance, any officer who takes a bribe, there is no other way that we can do. As long as I am here at Public Safety, anybody (will be arrested) (be they for) sexual harassment, corruption in terms of taking money from members of the public, you will go. You can’t have Hyenas being in charge of the sheep,” says Tembe.