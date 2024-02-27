BREAKING | Six arrested in connection with AKA, Tibz murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

The murders occurred in February last year.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the first suspect was arrested last year in April. The police are giving an update on the AKA murder case at the SAPS headquarters in Durban.

The South African Police Service briefs the media in Durban:

Earlier, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, denied reports that two men who were arrested in Eswatini were linked to the murder of AKA and Tibz.

Mkhwanazi says the suspects, who are to be extradited, are wanted in connection with a shooting in Durban’s Berea in March last year, unrelated to AKA’s murder.