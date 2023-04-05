The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it will not relent in its bid to recover millions of rand from a lawyer who allegedly defrauded the state.

Advocate Hassan Ebrahim Kajee, a lawyer for the Office of the State Attorney, was arrested on Saturday on various charges of fraud.

He appeared in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Monday and was released on bail of R20 000.

The SIU says Kajee allegedly inflated invoices for services that were not rendered and overcharged for services that were not rendered.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago has described the recovery process as complicated.

“People who are supposed to understand the law are the ones that are defrauding government. Therefore, that creates a serious problem. With the evidence that we have, we’ve got to give it to the police, through the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), for them to open a criminal case. On our own, we have to recover that money from him and make sure that the process is done through the Special Tribunal. Once it is done, it becomes debt and we’ll have to find a way of recovering that debt,” says Kganyago.

The video below is the full interview with Kaizer Kganyago