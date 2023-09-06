The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says the various Transnet contracts it is seeking the courts to declare unlawful, have an estimated value of R56 billion.

The SIU told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that it had concluded the biggest part of its investigation into maladministration and irregularities at Transnet.

One of the SIU’s lead investigators Gina Beretta-Pretorius says this includes cases related to the recommendations of the State Capture report.

“Contract values of R56.9 billion, actual cash recoveries, money in the bank that has been secured for Transnet is R6.17 million and that number is busy increasing as we sit. Value of contracts that have been set aside.”

“We have already succeeded on one court order of R26 million which will be paid involving Transnet and its suppliers. We have referred 14 disciplinary referrals and 92 criminal referrals, various administrative referrals for SARS (South African Revenue Services) related to tax issues, irregularities and black listing recommendations,” explains Beretta-Pretorius.