An investigation conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has exposed irregularities in the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements, particularly concerning the exorbitant payment made to a service provider for the installation of water storage tanks.

The SIU revealed that the department had paid a grossly inflated amount of R5 million per tank, and further discovered that the installed tanks were not functioning as intended.

Department’s Provincial Head of Communications, Freddy Ngobe, acknowledged the appointment of service providers to install water tanks in over 200 schools, 129 villages, and other areas.

Ngobe says, the allegations of maladministration and other irregularities prompted an investigation into the department’s operations, including its Human Settlements division. The investigation is currently underway, and while the department awaits the official report, Ngobe expressed their commitment to cooperating with the process.

The revelation of exorbitant costs and non-operational water tanks raises serious concerns about financial mismanagement and the failure to provide essential services to communities in need.

The SIU’s investigation aims to uncover any instances of corruption or malfeasance within the department, holding accountable those responsible for the inflated costs and ensuring that corrective measures are taken.