The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will now work together using advanced technologies to fight fraud and corruption.

The two government entities have signed a memorandum of understanding which will see them share expertise and collaborate in areas such as information and cyber security, artificial intelligence, and digital forensics.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says criminals are using technology to their advantage and as the SIU they cannot be left behind.

“The signing of the MIU signals a coordinated effort to advance the use of technology to fight the scourge of corruption and maladministration in the country. The partnership will see capability building in the development of data investigation tools, digital forensic investigation and analysis, cloud and high-performance computing to uproot cybercrimes before they occur,” says Kganyago.