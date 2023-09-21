The legal proceedings against the Machaka sisters, Lindiwe and Zanele, will continue in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court as authorities investigate the tragic deaths of five children under their care.

Last month, the siblings were arrested following a devastating shack fire in the Itireleng informal settlement in Laudium, Pretoria, which claimed the lives of these young victims.

Lindiwe and Zanele Machaka are facing multiple charges, including five counts of culpable homicide and a charge of child neglect.

The court session is expected to receive a report from the Department of Correctional Services, which will determine whether the sisters qualify for placement under correctional supervision if released on bail.

The family dynamics involve Lindiwe being the grandmother of two of the deceased children, while Zanele is the mother of the remaining three.

The allegations against them suggest that they left the five children locked inside their shack and departed for a nearby tavern.

Tragically, a fire erupted in the shack, leading to the children suffering fatal burns beyond recognition.

This case has garnered significant public attention and has prompted discussions about the responsibilities of caregivers and the importance of child safety.

As the legal process unfolds, the court will weigh the evidence and make determinations about the appropriate course of action against the Machaka sisters in light of the devastating incident that unfolded in their care.

VIDEO: Parents of five children who died in Itireleng shack fire allegedly locked them inside to go partying

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>