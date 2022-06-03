The United Rugby Championship trophy will be on full display when the Bulls hosts the Sharks on Saturday at the Bullring for their quarter-final clash.

The Durban outfit has a leg up on the men from Pretoria having gotten the better of them in their two matches during the round robin stages. Both teams go into the match with 11 wins from their 18 clashes this season, while the Pretoria outfit have scored only eight points more than their KZN counter parts.

“We are expecting a very tough battle. We have done what we can in our preparations for this weekend’s match. Now we will need to now implement and execute our plans well and play our best rugby if we want to overcome a quality outfit like the Sharks”, says Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White.

Both teams have made just one change from their previous fixtures. Flank, Arno Botha will run out in the place of the injured Cyle Brink. While for the Sharks, Le Roux Roets stars ahead of Ruben van Heerden in the second row.

“We have stuck to our processes this week and trained really well, and as a group everyone is on the same page, and we are really looking forward to the challenge of playing against the Bulls on their home ground.” Sharks coach Sean Everitt.

The Bulls will have to be in their best form if they wish to get the better of their rivals, as the Sharks come into the match as favourites, looking to extend their five match unbeaten run. White is fully award the Springbok laden Sharks team will be a tough side to overcome.

“The Sharks have been an outstanding side throughout the campaign. They have shown their quality with all the Springboks in their squad, their depth with the great talent at their disposal and consistency which has seen them claim some good results,” says White.