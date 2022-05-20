The Bulls are in for a tough clash on Friday night against Ospreys in Swansea, where a win could potentially secure them a home quarterfinal.

However, the Pretoria-based side has not had the best run away home, with a success rate of over 30 percent. They come up against a side with a formidable forward pack, with seven players playing for Wales.

“Look we haven’t done well. I have been with teams with great success away from home. It’s not something that you plan beforehand. It is something that we going to have to get right. Something that we are working on. Tomorrow is a great opportunity to see how good we are playing away from home again,” says Bulls Director of Rugby, Jake White.

Both teams have all to play for. A victory for Ospreys will see them top the log and qualify for the Heineken Cup and the Champions Cup next season, while a bonus point victory for the Bulls, can secure a quarter-final at Loftus.

“We not in the illusion that it’ll be an easy game. It’s easy to say we have to get a bonus point but the reality is we are going to have to find a way to play well tomorrow. That’s the most important thing. They have 7 forwards that played against us playing for Wales so it won’t be easy”, adds White.

“ With a points difference, it’s an interesting game. It’s one of those games that have to take care of itself as the game unfolds.”

Kriel to start against Ospreys

David Kriel has been given the nod to start at wing, following his great game against the Lions last weekend despite the lack of game time in URC.

“He played well against the Lions. Ospreys kick a lot of up and unders. From the lineouts as well. He is very good as high ball catcher.”

With the team taking part in both the Championship and the Currie Cup, White’s men have yet to drop the ball in the domestic competition, topping the table with ten wins. White attribute his side’s success to their work rate.

“I am happy with the work rate and workload we gave those players. It’s about combination. You have to find a way to double up certain players. We’re not at a standpoint where we can pick a completely different team (for each competition).”

“If things go according to plan, we can by the time we go home to be top of the Currie Cup and top four of the URC,” says White.