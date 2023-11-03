There are plans to renovate dilapidated govt buildings: Zikalala

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala says his department plans to renovate its abandoned, dilapidated buildings and allocate them as office space to government departments.

The department has organised a conference to engage with the property and Real Estate industry to discuss, among other things, the renovation of government buildings to generate income for the department.

Zikalala says government spends millions a year renting building, while the government owns a number of facilities, some of which require upgrades.

“We are beginning to embark on an aggressive process of consolidating all those buildings through a thorough assessment and optimise on them. We are optimising on those buildings through the programme which we call renovate, operate and transfer. We invite the private sector to come on board to renovate those buildings. Those we would want to use as office departments, allocate for departments, but those we think could be used for other economic opportunities, we will lend them.”