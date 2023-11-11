Zikalala gets UK investors buy-in for infrastructure projects

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala says he has already received a number of commitments from potential investors after presenting his department’s infrastructure development projects to them.

He has been on an infrastructure investment roadshow to the United Kingdom.

Zikalala says he’s now waiting for the potential investors’ action plan.

“The key areas that we are prioritizing for investors are the whole issue of energy, railways, and investment in water. Through infrastructure in South Africa, we have developed quite a bankable project that is either being implemented right now or that is towards the end of the preparation phase.”

VIDEO | Minister of Public Works Sihle Zikalala is in London to try to drum up British investment: