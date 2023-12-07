Zikalala persuades Chinese companies to invest in SA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala says he is asking Chinese companies to invest in South African infrastructure.

He is currently in China on a visit to meet with the China International Development Corporation agency.

Zikalala says the agency has agreed to support them financially with a grant to conduct feasibility studies for small harbors in the coastal provinces.

“It works in a form of triple “P” where as government we partner with the private sector both locally and globally. In this case, it might be a Chinese company. We build, they operate and over a period of time that facility is handed back to government in full. So, we are looking at approaches that are towards that kind of intervention,” he adds.

Below is the full interview with Sihle Zikalala: