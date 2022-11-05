KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Siboniso Duma has urged the private sector to work with government and its entities in an effort to rebuild the province’s economy.

Duma was speaking during an engagement with CEOs in the province with chief executive officers of the provincial government entities in Durban under the theme “A Destination Province for inclusive Economy and Catalyst Capital Investments.”

The province’s economy has been struggling as a result of COVID-19, the last year’s July civil unrest and this year’s deadly floods that also destroyed infrastructure and businesses.

Duma has emphasised the importance of government and its entities to cut red tapes that makes it difficult for investors to invest and do business in the province.

The MEC spent the week visiting businesses as part of commemorating his first 100 days in office. On Thursday he visited businesses in the KwaMashu township in Durban, and the day prior he launched the uMgungundlovu District Investment One Stop Shop at the KwaZulu Natal Royal Show Grounds.

The uMgungundlovu District Investment One Stop Shop aims to offer strategic guidance, reduce regulatory inefficiencies, and reduce red tape for all investors looking to invest within the District of Umgungundlovu.

The MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Mr Siboniso Duma, visited two township-based firms, Vula Detergents Centre and Vuka Uyibambe Bakery Primary Cooperative, as part of his 100 days in office.